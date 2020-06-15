All apartments in Pine Hills
1413 HIALEAH STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1413 HIALEAH STREET

1413 Hialeah Street · (407) 337-7897
Location

1413 Hialeah Street, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1413 HIALEAH STREET · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1222 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/2BA HOME - Check out this spacious 4BR/2BA, lots of tile, remodeled kitchen with new counter tops, stainless appliances, completely new bathrooms, and new flooring throughout. Large backyard. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 337-7897.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5590337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

