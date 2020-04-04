All apartments in Pine Hills
1411 N POWERS DRIVE
1411 N POWERS DRIVE

1411 Powers Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Powers Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NW ORLANDO - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/2BA - Completely remodeled 3BR/2BA home, new kitchen with stainless appliances, open floor plan, new bathrooms, large backyard and one car garage. Convenient location.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (863) 457-1881 or email mc1-00630@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5325032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 N POWERS DRIVE have any available units?
1411 N POWERS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 1411 N POWERS DRIVE have?
Some of 1411 N POWERS DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 N POWERS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1411 N POWERS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 N POWERS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 N POWERS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1411 N POWERS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1411 N POWERS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1411 N POWERS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 N POWERS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 N POWERS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1411 N POWERS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1411 N POWERS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1411 N POWERS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 N POWERS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 N POWERS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1411 N POWERS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1411 N POWERS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

