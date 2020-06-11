All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 1406 Pine Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
1406 Pine Lake Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:55 PM

1406 Pine Lake Road

1406 Pine Lake Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1720364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1406 Pine Lake Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this four bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1202 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, and stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, ceiling fans, newly renovated and is freshly painted. Minutes away from FL-50. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Pine Lake Road have any available units?
1406 Pine Lake Road has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1406 Pine Lake Road have?
Some of 1406 Pine Lake Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Pine Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Pine Lake Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Pine Lake Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Pine Lake Road is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Pine Lake Road offer parking?
No, 1406 Pine Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 1406 Pine Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Pine Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Pine Lake Road have a pool?
No, 1406 Pine Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Pine Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 1406 Pine Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Pine Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 Pine Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Pine Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 Pine Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1406 Pine Lake Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 1 BedroomsPine Hills 2 Bedrooms
Pine Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPine Hills Apartments with Garage
Pine Hills Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FL
Winter Haven, FLWedgefield, FLCombee Settlement, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity