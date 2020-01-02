All apartments in Pine Hills
1400 Queensway Road Orange

1400 Queensway Road · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Queensway Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath for Rent at 1400 Queensway Road, Orlando, FL 32808 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home with Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, fenced in backyard, Washer & Dryer Hook ups.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Pine Hills Road North of Colonial Drive; Right onto Cortez Drive; Left onto Queensway Road

(RLNE2526434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Queensway Road Orange have any available units?
1400 Queensway Road Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 1400 Queensway Road Orange have?
Some of 1400 Queensway Road Orange's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Queensway Road Orange currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Queensway Road Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Queensway Road Orange pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Queensway Road Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 1400 Queensway Road Orange offer parking?
No, 1400 Queensway Road Orange does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Queensway Road Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Queensway Road Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Queensway Road Orange have a pool?
No, 1400 Queensway Road Orange does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Queensway Road Orange have accessible units?
No, 1400 Queensway Road Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Queensway Road Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 Queensway Road Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Queensway Road Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1400 Queensway Road Orange has units with air conditioning.
