1103 FERNDELL ROAD
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

1103 FERNDELL ROAD

1103 Ferndell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Ferndell Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 4 bedrooms two full baths single-family home in Orlando FL! Property Features a huge living area, spacious kitchen, and comfortable bedrooms. Stunning fireplace for your convenience and a large patio with shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

