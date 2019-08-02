Cute 4 bedrooms two full baths single-family home in Orlando FL! Property Features a huge living area, spacious kitchen, and comfortable bedrooms. Stunning fireplace for your convenience and a large patio with shed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1103 FERNDELL ROAD have any available units?
1103 FERNDELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 1103 FERNDELL ROAD have?
Some of 1103 FERNDELL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 FERNDELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1103 FERNDELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.