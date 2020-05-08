All apartments in Pine Hills
1017 FERNDELL ROAD

1017 Ferndell Road · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Ferndell Road, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
NW ORLANDO - 3BR/1BA COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME - Spacious 3BR/1BA completely remodeled home. New flooring, a new kitchen and bath. 1 Car garage. Huge fenced yard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (407) 337-4097 or email 1017-ferndell-rd@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 FERNDELL ROAD have any available units?
1017 FERNDELL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 1017 FERNDELL ROAD have?
Some of 1017 FERNDELL ROAD's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 FERNDELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1017 FERNDELL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 FERNDELL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1017 FERNDELL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1017 FERNDELL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1017 FERNDELL ROAD offers parking.
Does 1017 FERNDELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 FERNDELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 FERNDELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 1017 FERNDELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1017 FERNDELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1017 FERNDELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 FERNDELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 FERNDELL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 FERNDELL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1017 FERNDELL ROAD has units with air conditioning.

