1017 FERNDELL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

NW ORLANDO - 3BR/1BA COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME - Spacious 3BR/1BA completely remodeled home. New flooring, a new kitchen and bath. 1 Car garage. Huge fenced yard. Convenient location. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (407) 337-4097 or email 1017-ferndell-rd@rent.dynasty.com



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE5590301)