Pine Castle, FL
6701 Harvey st
Last updated July 22 2019

6701 Harvey st

6701 Harvey Street · No Longer Available
Location

6701 Harvey Street, Pine Castle, FL 32809
Pine Castle

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two story home in the beautiful Bell isle community. 5 minutes from the international airport, Florida Mall and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 Harvey st have any available units?
6701 Harvey st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Castle, FL.
What amenities does 6701 Harvey st have?
Some of 6701 Harvey st's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 Harvey st currently offering any rent specials?
6701 Harvey st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 Harvey st pet-friendly?
No, 6701 Harvey st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Castle.
Does 6701 Harvey st offer parking?
Yes, 6701 Harvey st offers parking.
Does 6701 Harvey st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 Harvey st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 Harvey st have a pool?
No, 6701 Harvey st does not have a pool.
Does 6701 Harvey st have accessible units?
No, 6701 Harvey st does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 Harvey st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6701 Harvey st has units with dishwashers.
Does 6701 Harvey st have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6701 Harvey st has units with air conditioning.
