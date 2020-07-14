All apartments in Pensacola
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

West Woods

3202 W Nine Mile Rd · (833) 915-1355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3202 W Nine Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL 32534

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2103 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 1307 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Unit 1204 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
accessible
bbq/grill
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things. Say yes to resort-style living in your new one, two, or three bedroom apartment in Pensacola, FL. West Woods Apartments delivers on our promise of well-manicured landscapes, open floor plans, and top-of-the-line amenities.Convenient Location for Everyday Living Located in Northwest Pensacola, our community is just minutes from all that Pensacola has to offer, including historical forts, museums, and beautiful Pensacola Beach nearby. Charming restaurants and shops are just a stone’s throw away. Whether you prefer a lazy stroll through downtown or a night out with family and friends, you are sure to enjoy all that the community has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months (Less than 12 w/ a premium)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: Deposit Varies. Please inquire.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweilers, Staffordshire Terriers and mixes of prohibited.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West Woods have any available units?
West Woods has 8 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does West Woods have?
Some of West Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West Woods currently offering any rent specials?
West Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, West Woods is pet friendly.
Does West Woods offer parking?
Yes, West Woods offers parking.
Does West Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West Woods have a pool?
Yes, West Woods has a pool.
Does West Woods have accessible units?
Yes, West Woods has accessible units.
Does West Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does West Woods have units with air conditioning?
Yes, West Woods has units with air conditioning.
