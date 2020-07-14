Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage accessible bbq/grill courtyard online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Resort-Style Living in Pensacola, FL. Welcome to West Woods Apartments, a luxurious apartment community perfect for those with a taste for the finer things. Say yes to resort-style living in your new one, two, or three bedroom apartment in Pensacola, FL. West Woods Apartments delivers on our promise of well-manicured landscapes, open floor plans, and top-of-the-line amenities.Convenient Location for Everyday Living Located in Northwest Pensacola, our community is just minutes from all that Pensacola has to offer, including historical forts, museums, and beautiful Pensacola Beach nearby. Charming restaurants and shops are just a stone’s throw away. Whether you prefer a lazy stroll through downtown or a night out with family and friends, you are sure to enjoy all that the community has to offer.