Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pensacola
Find more places like 1012 E SCOTT ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pensacola, FL
/
1012 E SCOTT ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1012 E SCOTT ST
1012 East Scott Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pensacola
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1012 East Scott Street, Pensacola, FL 32503
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Contemporaty cottage. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Electric log fireplace. Full sodded & lanscaped yard. Ready for move in and pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 E SCOTT ST have any available units?
1012 E SCOTT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pensacola, FL
.
What amenities does 1012 E SCOTT ST have?
Some of 1012 E SCOTT ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1012 E SCOTT ST currently offering any rent specials?
1012 E SCOTT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 E SCOTT ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 E SCOTT ST is pet friendly.
Does 1012 E SCOTT ST offer parking?
Yes, 1012 E SCOTT ST offers parking.
Does 1012 E SCOTT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 E SCOTT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 E SCOTT ST have a pool?
No, 1012 E SCOTT ST does not have a pool.
Does 1012 E SCOTT ST have accessible units?
No, 1012 E SCOTT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 E SCOTT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1012 E SCOTT ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 E SCOTT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 E SCOTT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
West Woods
3202 W Nine Mile Rd
Pensacola, FL 32534
Flats at 9th Avenue
7601 N 9th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32514
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr
Pensacola, FL 32505
Similar Pages
Pensacola 1 Bedrooms
Pensacola 2 Bedrooms
Pensacola Apartments with Balconies
Pensacola Apartments with Parking
Pensacola Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mobile, AL
Daphne, AL
Destin, FL
Ferry Pass, FL
Navarre, FL
Fairhope, AL
Crestview, FL
Ensley, FL
Spanish Fort, AL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Foley, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Brent, FL
Valparaiso, FL
Lake Lorraine, FL
West Pensacola, FL
Wright, FL
Bellview, FL
Milton, FL
Gonzalez, FL
Niceville, FL
Pace, FL
Warrington, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Pensacola State College
Bishop State Community College
University of South Alabama
Spring Hill College
The University of West Florida