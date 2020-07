Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub media room sauna tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet access online portal pool table yoga

A Luxurious, Ultra-Modern Retreat Apartments impeccably located at 10700 City Center Boulevard in Pembroke Pines, Florida, 33025, you'll find the new, ultra-modern apartment residences at Town City Center. Our perfect, Florida location in desirable Broward County places every conceivable convenience within immediate reach from outstanding shopping, dining, and entertainment right in the neighborhood, to an effortless, twenty minute commute to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Described by its design team, VStarr Interiors, as a "British West Indies feel". Our brand new, ultra-modern apartment community offers sophisticated, tropical garden-style residences in studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, including two bedroom townhouses with attached double garage entry. With luxury always at your fingertips, Town City Center in Pembroke Pines delivers village-like comfort within a sleek, contemporary atmosphere. Our array of curated amenities will ensure a lifestyle rich with ...