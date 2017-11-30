Rent Calculator
7526 NW 18 DR
7526 Northwest 18th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7526 Northwest 18th Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Walnut Creek
Amenities
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
LOVELY 5/2.5 IN WALNUT CREEK! GATED COMMUNITY INCLUDES FITNESS CENTER, SWIMMING POOL & TODDLER POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, AND MEETING/PARTY ROOM. THE HOME IS NEAR GREAT SCHOOLS.
Available June 1st
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7526 NW 18 DR have any available units?
7526 NW 18 DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pembroke Pines, FL
.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pembroke Pines Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7526 NW 18 DR have?
Some of 7526 NW 18 DR's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7526 NW 18 DR currently offering any rent specials?
7526 NW 18 DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 NW 18 DR pet-friendly?
No, 7526 NW 18 DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines
.
Does 7526 NW 18 DR offer parking?
No, 7526 NW 18 DR does not offer parking.
Does 7526 NW 18 DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 NW 18 DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 NW 18 DR have a pool?
Yes, 7526 NW 18 DR has a pool.
Does 7526 NW 18 DR have accessible units?
No, 7526 NW 18 DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 NW 18 DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7526 NW 18 DR does not have units with dishwashers.
