Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool tennis court

Enjoy living the South Florida life in conveniently located private community in Pembroke Pines. Move in and enjoy First Floor unit overlooks nature area and community tennis court. Cove at French Villas is a great community offering a community pool, playground and much more. It is located off Pines Blvd and University Dr and is within walking distance to restaurants, shopping centers and public transportation. Community is near Broward College South Campus and has easy access to Florida Turnpike. Condo is move-in ready! Hurry... don't miss out on this opportunity.



(RLNE5811096)