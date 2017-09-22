433 SW 86th Ave

Amenities
You will feel home from the moment you arrive at this beautiful 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo. Fabulous open and luminous layout makes every room spacious. Recently renovated kitchen with lots of natural light. Picture yourself enjoying gatherings in the living/dining area with glass sliding doors and windows overlooking the serenity of the lake. Brand new washer & dryer inside the unit. Storage space included next to the unit. Conveniently located in the heart of Pembroke Pines near groceries stores, banks, hospitals, Turnpike, I-75, and entertainment. Call today for a private showing.
