Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

433 SW 86th Ave

433 Southwest 86th Avenue · (786) 524-4835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

433 Southwest 86th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
You will feel home from the moment you arrive at this beautiful 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo. Fabulous open and luminous layout makes every room spacious. Recently renovated kitchen with lots of natural light. Picture yourself enjoying gatherings in the living/dining area with glass sliding doors and windows overlooking the serenity of the lake. Brand new washer & dryer inside the unit. Storage space included next to the unit. Conveniently located in the heart of Pembroke Pines near groceries stores, banks, hospitals, Turnpike, I-75, and entertainment. Call today for a private showing.

(RLNE5858242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 SW 86th Ave have any available units?
433 SW 86th Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 SW 86th Ave have?
Some of 433 SW 86th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 SW 86th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
433 SW 86th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 SW 86th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 433 SW 86th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 433 SW 86th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 433 SW 86th Ave does offer parking.
Does 433 SW 86th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 433 SW 86th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 SW 86th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 433 SW 86th Ave has a pool.
Does 433 SW 86th Ave have accessible units?
No, 433 SW 86th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 433 SW 86th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 SW 86th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
