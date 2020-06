Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful remodeled townhouse in the heart of Pembroke Pines, complete new kitchen cabinets, hurricane accordion shutters,Stunning lake view in the screened patio for your BQ's and gatherings, good schools, restaurants, shopping center, this is going out fast easy to apply don't need HOA approval prior to move in.