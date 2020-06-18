1955 NW 100 Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Pretty 3/2 with fenced yard and 2 car garage in gated community. - Enjoy South Florida living in this Beautiful 3/2 with family room, in pretty, gated community with sparkling pool. Warm wood and tile flooring, freshly painted interior, clean and ready to go. Light, bright and airy, this smart floorplan includes open concept kitchen with family room, volume ceilings, and ample closet space. All appliances including full size washer/dryer, full 2 car garage, and privacy fenced yard.



(RLNE5658349)