1955 NW 100 Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1955 NW 100 Ave

1955 Northwest 100th Avenue · (954) 752-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1955 Northwest 100th Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Pembroke Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1955 NW 100 Ave · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Pretty 3/2 with fenced yard and 2 car garage in gated community. - Enjoy South Florida living in this Beautiful 3/2 with family room, in pretty, gated community with sparkling pool. Warm wood and tile flooring, freshly painted interior, clean and ready to go. Light, bright and airy, this smart floorplan includes open concept kitchen with family room, volume ceilings, and ample closet space. All appliances including full size washer/dryer, full 2 car garage, and privacy fenced yard.

(RLNE5658349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 NW 100 Ave have any available units?
1955 NW 100 Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 NW 100 Ave have?
Some of 1955 NW 100 Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 NW 100 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1955 NW 100 Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 NW 100 Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 NW 100 Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1955 NW 100 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1955 NW 100 Ave does offer parking.
Does 1955 NW 100 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1955 NW 100 Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 NW 100 Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1955 NW 100 Ave has a pool.
Does 1955 NW 100 Ave have accessible units?
No, 1955 NW 100 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 NW 100 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1955 NW 100 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
