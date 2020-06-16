19240 NW 10 STREET

Amenities

PERFECT FOR STUDENT or SOMEONE LOOKING TO SAVE MONEY. ROOM FOR ONE PERSON... BEAUTIFUL one bedroom for rent. This is a ROOM, with shared bathroom, on the first floor, in a 4-bedrooms 2800 sqft, waterfront, 2-story home.. Access to all amenities. Beautiful tranquil backyard, pool, patio with outdoor dining area and barbecue. Rent includes: Parking, electricity, WiFi, laundry, and water. Looking for a responsible, fem/tenant. Non smoking. Call or text for more details: One month and security to move in. Prefer long term tenant. (room only for one person) Pets in home. FASTER RESPONSE- TEXT ME 954-683-8894

