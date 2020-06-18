All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

16730 NW 15th St

16730 Northwest 15th Street · (954) 237-0400
Location

16730 Northwest 15th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Lakes of Western Pines

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
volleyball court
Breathtaking 5/3 Pool Home on Cul-de-sac - Designer upgrades in every room. 100% remodeled. Wood flrs 1 & 2nd, granite, stainless steel appliances, island kit, buil-in kegarator, wine refrig., custom closets thru-out. All new contemporary s/steel light fixtures & fans. 3 baths fully remodeled. Covered patio/balcony & extensive entertainment area. Rod-iron railing on stairs, Master suite with private office & french doors. Custom closets thru-out the home. Upgraded (pool pump, a/c unit, instant water heater) Gutters. Exterior & Interior just painted. Play pool with inserts for volleyball. Designer garage conv. 2nd fmly rm. Crown molding thru-out the entire home. Excellent storage. 6car driveway. 5 Star Hyatt-lIke Resort amenities. Basic cable, internet, grass cutting & 24 security patrol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16730 NW 15th St have any available units?
16730 NW 15th St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 16730 NW 15th St have?
Some of 16730 NW 15th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16730 NW 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
16730 NW 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16730 NW 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 16730 NW 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 16730 NW 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 16730 NW 15th St does offer parking.
Does 16730 NW 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16730 NW 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16730 NW 15th St have a pool?
Yes, 16730 NW 15th St has a pool.
Does 16730 NW 15th St have accessible units?
No, 16730 NW 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16730 NW 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16730 NW 15th St has units with dishwashers.
