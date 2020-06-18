16730 NW 15th St

Amenities
Breathtaking 5/3 Pool Home on Cul-de-sac - Designer upgrades in every room. 100% remodeled. Wood flrs 1 & 2nd, granite, stainless steel appliances, island kit, buil-in kegarator, wine refrig., custom closets thru-out. All new contemporary s/steel light fixtures & fans. 3 baths fully remodeled. Covered patio/balcony & extensive entertainment area. Rod-iron railing on stairs, Master suite with private office & french doors. Custom closets thru-out the home. Upgraded (pool pump, a/c unit, instant water heater) Gutters. Exterior & Interior just painted. Play pool with inserts for volleyball. Designer garage conv. 2nd fmly rm. Crown molding thru-out the entire home. Excellent storage. 6car driveway. 5 Star Hyatt-lIke Resort amenities. Basic cable, internet, grass cutting & 24 security patrol.