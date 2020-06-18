All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Find more places like 16184 NW 13th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pembroke Pines, FL
/
16184 NW 13th St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:21 PM

16184 NW 13th St

16184 Northwest 13th Street · (754) 281-9912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pembroke Pines
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16184 Northwest 13th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Westfork

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16184 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Excellent 4 BED & 2 1/2 BATH home in Pembroke Isles! ONE STORY AMAZING LAKE FRONT Open floor plan w high ceilings. Bright & plenty of natural sunlight.Upgraded kitchen w granite counter tops.>Main entrance doorway lead to GRAND OPEN LIVING ROOM/GREAT ROOM. Extra outdoor entertainment area.Close to major roads, A + rated schools,various shopping centers,movies, restaurants, Costco, Wholefoods, Publix Supermarket, looking for long term lease, proof of income, min credit score 650. & more .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16184 NW 13th St have any available units?
16184 NW 13th St has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 16184 NW 13th St have?
Some of 16184 NW 13th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16184 NW 13th St currently offering any rent specials?
16184 NW 13th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16184 NW 13th St pet-friendly?
No, 16184 NW 13th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Pines.
Does 16184 NW 13th St offer parking?
No, 16184 NW 13th St does not offer parking.
Does 16184 NW 13th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16184 NW 13th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16184 NW 13th St have a pool?
No, 16184 NW 13th St does not have a pool.
Does 16184 NW 13th St have accessible units?
No, 16184 NW 13th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16184 NW 13th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16184 NW 13th St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 16184 NW 13th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town City Center
10700 City Center Blvd
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Pines Garden at City Center
10400 City Center Boulevard
Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Advenir At San Tropez
7840 NW 3rd St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Pembroke Cove
13401 NW 5th St
Pembroke Pines, FL 33028

Similar Pages

Pembroke Pines 1 BedroomsPembroke Pines 2 Bedrooms
Pembroke Pines Apartments with ParkingPembroke Pines Pet Friendly Places
Pembroke Pines Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Pembroke Lakes SouthPembroke Falls
Pembroke Pointe
Walnut Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity