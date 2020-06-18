16184 NW 13th St

Amenities
Excellent 4 BED & 2 1/2 BATH home in Pembroke Isles! ONE STORY AMAZING LAKE FRONT Open floor plan w high ceilings. Bright & plenty of natural sunlight.Upgraded kitchen w granite counter tops.>Main entrance doorway lead to GRAND OPEN LIVING ROOM/GREAT ROOM. Extra outdoor entertainment area.Close to major roads, A + rated schools,various shopping centers,movies, restaurants, Costco, Wholefoods, Publix Supermarket, looking for long term lease, proof of income, min credit score 650. & more .