Pembroke Pines, FL
11232 Southwest 12th Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

11232 Southwest 12th Street

11232 Southwest 12th Street · (954) 314-2752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11232 Southwest 12th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
Pembroke Lakes South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20B · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
11232 Southwest 12th Street Apt #20B, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 11085F657 AVAILABLE SOON, Beautiful remodeled corner unit on the 2nd-floor with a private balcony and laundry inside the unit. The kitchen has been updated with black granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, and wood cabinets. Make use of the open spacious living area, clean bathrooms, and large rooms. You'll find a new A/C in the unit. Located in a quiet residential community centrally located featuring a pool, you’ll also have an assigned parking spot and lots of guest parking. water is included in the maintenance. Come live In this great community close to Pembroke lakes mall, Shops At Pembroke Gardens, C.B Smith Park, I-75, and much more! We will do a video tour or a facetime on properties if you need it during this Covid 19 outbreak. We have 100% digital capabilities during this time. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602694 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11232 Southwest 12th Street have any available units?
11232 Southwest 12th Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 11232 Southwest 12th Street have?
Some of 11232 Southwest 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11232 Southwest 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11232 Southwest 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11232 Southwest 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11232 Southwest 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11232 Southwest 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11232 Southwest 12th Street offers parking.
Does 11232 Southwest 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11232 Southwest 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11232 Southwest 12th Street have a pool?
Yes, 11232 Southwest 12th Street has a pool.
Does 11232 Southwest 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 11232 Southwest 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11232 Southwest 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11232 Southwest 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
