11232 Southwest 12th Street Apt #20B, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 11085F657 AVAILABLE SOON, Beautiful remodeled corner unit on the 2nd-floor with a private balcony and laundry inside the unit. The kitchen has been updated with black granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile floors, and wood cabinets. Make use of the open spacious living area, clean bathrooms, and large rooms. You'll find a new A/C in the unit. Located in a quiet residential community centrally located featuring a pool, you’ll also have an assigned parking spot and lots of guest parking. water is included in the maintenance. Come live In this great community close to Pembroke lakes mall, Shops At Pembroke Gardens, C.B Smith Park, I-75, and much more! We will do a video tour or a facetime on properties if you need it during this Covid 19 outbreak. We have 100% digital capabilities during this time. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602694 ]