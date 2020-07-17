10540 NW 10th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking tennis court

Beautifully updated 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo in well sought after Fairview @ Pembroke Pointe community in the heart of Pembroke. 1 assigned parking space next to the unit with plenty of guest parking for a 2nd car. SCREENED PATIO, NEWER A/C, ACCORDIAN HURRICANE SHUTTERS, 2 YR OLD WASHER/DRYER. Split bedroom plan with a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Extra storage closet on the patio. Updated bathrooms, updated kitchen. Amenities include pool, tennis, car-wash area. PET FRIENDLY. Centrally located close to major roads, Pembroke Lakes Mall, CB Smith park, hospitals, and more!!!!