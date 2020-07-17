All apartments in Pembroke Pines
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:08 PM

10540 NW 10th St

10540 Northwest 10th Street · (786) 521-3599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10540 Northwest 10th Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
Pembroke Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Beautifully updated 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo in well sought after Fairview @ Pembroke Pointe community in the heart of Pembroke. 1 assigned parking space next to the unit with plenty of guest parking for a 2nd car. SCREENED PATIO, NEWER A/C, ACCORDIAN HURRICANE SHUTTERS, 2 YR OLD WASHER/DRYER. Split bedroom plan with a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Extra storage closet on the patio. Updated bathrooms, updated kitchen. Amenities include pool, tennis, car-wash area. PET FRIENDLY. Centrally located close to major roads, Pembroke Lakes Mall, CB Smith park, hospitals, and more!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10540 NW 10th St have any available units?
10540 NW 10th St has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pembroke Pines, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pembroke Pines Rent Report.
What amenities does 10540 NW 10th St have?
Some of 10540 NW 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10540 NW 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
10540 NW 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10540 NW 10th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10540 NW 10th St is pet friendly.
Does 10540 NW 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 10540 NW 10th St offers parking.
Does 10540 NW 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10540 NW 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10540 NW 10th St have a pool?
Yes, 10540 NW 10th St has a pool.
Does 10540 NW 10th St have accessible units?
No, 10540 NW 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10540 NW 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10540 NW 10th St has units with dishwashers.
