Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool

Upgraded 2/2 on the 1st floor condo in fairview. All new hurricane impact windows are being installed. This property features stainless appliances, washer and dryer, tile throughout the living area and carpet in both bedrooms. Granite vanity and large walkin master bedroom closet, updated bathroom shower tiles. Screened patio with a view of the golf course. Includes basic cable. Owner is asking for 1st and 1 1/2 month security to move in. No pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5785672)