Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym cc payments clubhouse e-payments guest parking online portal trash valet

Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft. Lauderdale and Miami, the perfect place to find premium shopping, dining, entertainment, and nightlife. You can take advantage of prime restaurants and stores at Aventura Mall or grab a taste of fun and excitement at Gulfstream park and Casino, just minutes from home. We are also within walking distance of two large parks, perfect for walking, jogging, or enjoying an afternoon picnic. Not only does our convenient location make your life easier, but at Azure Villas, we have created an atmosphere of comfort and convenience that you won't find anywhere else. Our expansive one- and two-bedroom floorplan options provide you with open-concept living and all of the comforts of home.Take a look at our photo gallery for an exclusive sneak peek of our home interiors. Not only is each home interior designed with you in mind, but our single-story community layout and lush landscaping make our homes perfect for any lifestyle. Enjoy a variety of community amenities tailored to your busy schedule. On-site maintenance and laundry facilities mean you can breathe a little easier. Our community swimming pool is a great place to make a splash and cool off on warm days. With lush, well-manicured greenery and a community playground, you won't miss having a yard. Your furry friends will love our community, too. Read our pet policy to learn more about how you can take advantage of our pet-friendly atmosphere. Find out for yourself why Azure Villas is the number one choice for Florida apartment living! Take a guided tour of our beautiful community today, and let us help you find your dream home!