Pembroke Park, FL
Azure Villas
Azure Villas

3252 SW 52nd Ave · (615) 802-7046
Location

3252 SW 52nd Ave, Pembroke Park, FL 33023
West Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3169 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 5411 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,166

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 5481 · Avail. now

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3392 · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 979 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Azure Villas.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
gym
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
trash valet
Centrally located between two of Florida's hotspots, Azure Villas is your destination for cozy neighborhood living in a prime location. Enjoy living just minutes from downtown Ft. Lauderdale and Miami, the perfect place to find premium shopping, dining, entertainment, and nightlife. You can take advantage of prime restaurants and stores at Aventura Mall or grab a taste of fun and excitement at Gulfstream park and Casino, just minutes from home. We are also within walking distance of two large parks, perfect for walking, jogging, or enjoying an afternoon picnic. Not only does our convenient location make your life easier, but at Azure Villas, we have created an atmosphere of comfort and convenience that you won't find anywhere else. Our expansive one- and two-bedroom floorplan options provide you with open-concept living and all of the comforts of home.Take a look at our photo gallery for an exclusive sneak peek of our home interiors. Not only is each home interior designed with you in mind, but our single-story community layout and lush landscaping make our homes perfect for any lifestyle. Enjoy a variety of community amenities tailored to your busy schedule. On-site maintenance and laundry facilities mean you can breathe a little easier. Our community swimming pool is a great place to make a splash and cool off on warm days. With lush, well-manicured greenery and a community playground, you won't miss having a yard. Your furry friends will love our community, too. Read our pet policy to learn more about how you can take advantage of our pet-friendly atmosphere. Find out for yourself why Azure Villas is the number one choice for Florida apartment living! Take a guided tour of our beautiful community today, and let us help you find your dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85
Deposit: As low as $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Unit Features: Vaulted ceilings $25.00, Lake View $50.00. Individual unit amenity charges are not reflected in pricing. Please request this information from Azure Villas.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $10
restrictions: Pit Bull also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweile, Siberian Husky, Saint Bernard, German Shepperd, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Chow/Chow Chow, Alaskan Malamute, Akita
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Azure Villas have any available units?
Azure Villas has 5 units available starting at $1,142 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Azure Villas have?
Some of Azure Villas's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Azure Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Azure Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Azure Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Azure Villas is pet friendly.
Does Azure Villas offer parking?
Yes, Azure Villas offers parking.
Does Azure Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Azure Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Azure Villas have a pool?
Yes, Azure Villas has a pool.
Does Azure Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Azure Villas has accessible units.
Does Azure Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Azure Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Azure Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Azure Villas has units with air conditioning.
