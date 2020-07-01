8960 Bay Colony DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Enjoy this elegant building located in the private gated community of Bay Colony. This 12th floor 2 bedroom, den with a pull-out couch, 3 bath residence overlooks the splendor of the Pelican Bay preserve, with long views of the beach and coastline west, north and south! This quiet location offers a full range of amenities, including fitness, a large pool, spa and poolside grill. The Living Room has a comfortable couch, in a soft grey fabric, two cream colored, matching chairs, bar area, contemporary art, and allows easy access to the screened lanai. The Family Room is off the kitchen for easy entertaining, and has a couch, large TV, and access to the lanai. The well-equipped Kitchen has all white cabinetry, white appliances, and Corian counters and bar area with two bar stools. The Dining area has seating for 6. The Master Suite has a King-Size bed, TV, large walk-in closet, and private bath with "His and Her" vanities, walk-in shower, and separate tub. The Guest Bedroom offers two Queen-Size beds, access to the east balcony overlooking the city, and private bath with a walk-in shower/tub. The screened-in Lanai has magnificent Gulf, Bay and Sunset Views!