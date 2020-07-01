All apartments in Pelican Bay
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
8960 Bay Colony DR
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

8960 Bay Colony DR

8960 Bay Colony Drive · (239) 325-3516
Location

8960 Bay Colony Drive, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1203 · Avail. now

$20,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Enjoy this elegant building located in the private gated community of Bay Colony. This 12th floor 2 bedroom, den with a pull-out couch, 3 bath residence overlooks the splendor of the Pelican Bay preserve, with long views of the beach and coastline west, north and south! This quiet location offers a full range of amenities, including fitness, a large pool, spa and poolside grill. The Living Room has a comfortable couch, in a soft grey fabric, two cream colored, matching chairs, bar area, contemporary art, and allows easy access to the screened lanai. The Family Room is off the kitchen for easy entertaining, and has a couch, large TV, and access to the lanai. The well-equipped Kitchen has all white cabinetry, white appliances, and Corian counters and bar area with two bar stools. The Dining area has seating for 6. The Master Suite has a King-Size bed, TV, large walk-in closet, and private bath with "His and Her" vanities, walk-in shower, and separate tub. The Guest Bedroom offers two Queen-Size beds, access to the east balcony overlooking the city, and private bath with a walk-in shower/tub. The screened-in Lanai has magnificent Gulf, Bay and Sunset Views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8960 Bay Colony DR have any available units?
8960 Bay Colony DR has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8960 Bay Colony DR have?
Some of 8960 Bay Colony DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8960 Bay Colony DR currently offering any rent specials?
8960 Bay Colony DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8960 Bay Colony DR pet-friendly?
No, 8960 Bay Colony DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 8960 Bay Colony DR offer parking?
No, 8960 Bay Colony DR does not offer parking.
Does 8960 Bay Colony DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8960 Bay Colony DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8960 Bay Colony DR have a pool?
Yes, 8960 Bay Colony DR has a pool.
Does 8960 Bay Colony DR have accessible units?
No, 8960 Bay Colony DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8960 Bay Colony DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8960 Bay Colony DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8960 Bay Colony DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8960 Bay Colony DR does not have units with air conditioning.
