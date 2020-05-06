6849 Grenadier BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool guest suite hot tub tennis court

Stunning views of the Gulf, bay and mangroves from this nineteenth floor end unit residence. Desirable "front-to-back" floor plan also offers Pelican Bay city and vista golf course views, especially from the unique dining room space boasting floor to ceiling windows. Totally renovated throughout boasting all luxury modern features and appointments. Professionally designed in a contemporary décor scheme with furnishings provided by Jonathan Adler & Thom Filicia. Sofa, loveseat and two chairs in the living room. The wood dining room table seats six plus there are two bar stools. Furnished with every creature comfort to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. St. Laurent amenities include a heated pool and spa, social room, exercise room, guest suites (subject to availability), two tennis courts, gated entry and on-site manager. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.