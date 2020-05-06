All apartments in Pelican Bay
Find more places like 6849 Grenadier BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pelican Bay, FL
/
6849 Grenadier BLVD
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:18 AM

6849 Grenadier BLVD

6849 Grenadier Boulevard · (239) 285-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pelican Bay
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6849 Grenadier Boulevard, Pelican Bay, FL 34108
Pelican Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1905 · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
Stunning views of the Gulf, bay and mangroves from this nineteenth floor end unit residence. Desirable "front-to-back" floor plan also offers Pelican Bay city and vista golf course views, especially from the unique dining room space boasting floor to ceiling windows. Totally renovated throughout boasting all luxury modern features and appointments. Professionally designed in a contemporary décor scheme with furnishings provided by Jonathan Adler & Thom Filicia. Sofa, loveseat and two chairs in the living room. The wood dining room table seats six plus there are two bar stools. Furnished with every creature comfort to make a tenant's stay more convenient and enjoyable. St. Laurent amenities include a heated pool and spa, social room, exercise room, guest suites (subject to availability), two tennis courts, gated entry and on-site manager. Enjoy the world class amenities of Pelican Bay including two private casual beachfront restaurants, beach shuttle, beach chair & umbrella set-up service, tennis club (pay per play), community fitness center, walking trails and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6849 Grenadier BLVD have any available units?
6849 Grenadier BLVD has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6849 Grenadier BLVD have?
Some of 6849 Grenadier BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6849 Grenadier BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
6849 Grenadier BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6849 Grenadier BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 6849 Grenadier BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelican Bay.
Does 6849 Grenadier BLVD offer parking?
No, 6849 Grenadier BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 6849 Grenadier BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6849 Grenadier BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6849 Grenadier BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 6849 Grenadier BLVD has a pool.
Does 6849 Grenadier BLVD have accessible units?
No, 6849 Grenadier BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 6849 Grenadier BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6849 Grenadier BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6849 Grenadier BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6849 Grenadier BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6849 Grenadier BLVD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pelican Bay 2 BedroomsPelican Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pelican Bay Apartments with BalconyPelican Bay Apartments with Garage
Pelican Bay Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FL
Punta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity