6000 PELICAN BAY BLVD

Amenities
Gorgeous! Totally renovated with granite kitchen, new tile and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy beautiful views of the golf course and lake from the large, extended lanai. Also catch a glimpse of the beautiful sunsets. Walk across the street to tennis or tram to the beach or take advantage of all Pelican Bay amenities. The complex offers 3 pools, exercise facility, party room, guest suites. Building is situated in a park like setting of trees and lakes on nearly 10 acres of lush landscaping. Don't miss this opportunity!