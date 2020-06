Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage home located, in the guarded and gated community of Live Oak in New Tampa. This home features an open floor plan with an oversize family and dining room. This combo is next to the kitchen for great entertaining and get together. Large master bedroom features a tiled shower stall and walk-in closet and view of the conservation area in the backyard. Large screened in lanai overlooks the conservation area for barbecues and outdoor fun. Rent includes lawncare. Near to the Wiregrass and Premium Outlet Mall. Easy access to I-75 and I-275 and Advent Hospital and restaurants...