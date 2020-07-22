All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 9221 EVERWOOD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
9221 EVERWOOD COURT
Last updated October 26 2019 at 11:06 AM

9221 EVERWOOD COURT

9221 Everwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

9221 Everwood Court, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
Gated!!!! Brand new carpeting!!!! Fresh painted!!! Resort-style community amenities !! 4 beds+office/3bath/3car garage pond view Beautiful home. Tiled foyer with soaring ceilings welcomes you home! The crown molding and upgraded baseboard through the whole house! Formal dining room with tri-ceiling! Cherry color floor covers the dining, living, family room and office! Three-way split bedroom plan great for family or mother-in-law suite! The large master suite has his and her walk-in closets, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower or relax in the garden tub! Upgrade detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets, backsplash and lots of granite countertop space with steel fewer appliances! Closet pantry! Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room with sliding glass doors opening to the pond view! This is great for family fun and entertaining! The cabinetry in the laundry room. Live Oak is centrally located and a Well established Gated community mature landscaping and a spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, indoor billiards room and over 4000 sq ft of the usable clubhouse. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premier Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9221 EVERWOOD COURT have any available units?
9221 EVERWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 9221 EVERWOOD COURT have?
Some of 9221 EVERWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9221 EVERWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9221 EVERWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9221 EVERWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9221 EVERWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pebble Creek.
Does 9221 EVERWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 9221 EVERWOOD COURT offers parking.
Does 9221 EVERWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9221 EVERWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9221 EVERWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 9221 EVERWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 9221 EVERWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 9221 EVERWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9221 EVERWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9221 EVERWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9221 EVERWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9221 EVERWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPebble Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pebble Creek Apartments with GaragesPebble Creek Apartments with Parking
Pebble Creek Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL
Elfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg