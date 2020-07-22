9221 EVERWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table garage tennis court

Gated!!!! Brand new carpeting!!!! Fresh painted!!! Resort-style community amenities !! 4 beds+office/3bath/3car garage pond view Beautiful home. Tiled foyer with soaring ceilings welcomes you home! The crown molding and upgraded baseboard through the whole house! Formal dining room with tri-ceiling! Cherry color floor covers the dining, living, family room and office! Three-way split bedroom plan great for family or mother-in-law suite! The large master suite has his and her walk-in closets, private Master Bathroom with walk-in shower or relax in the garden tub! Upgrade detail tile pattern shower makes you enjoy every minute! The Chef will love this open kitchen with upgraded cabinets, backsplash and lots of granite countertop space with steel fewer appliances! Closet pantry! Breakfast bar! All overlooking the family room with sliding glass doors opening to the pond view! This is great for family fun and entertaining! The cabinetry in the laundry room. Live Oak is centrally located and a Well established Gated community mature landscaping and a spectacular amenity center that includes a swimming pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts, indoor billiards room and over 4000 sq ft of the usable clubhouse. Convenient to restaurants, shops, close I-75, and I-275. Within minutes drive to Wiregrass Mall, Center Ice, Premier Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital.