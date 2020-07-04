9120 Rockrose Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool

April Move-In! More Photos Coming Soon! Take a look at this lovely 4 bedroom three full bath single story home located in Cross Creek. The house sits on a quiet street with established landscaping and conservation in the back. Inside, you have that traditional Florida three way split floor plan. Formal living and dining spaces are in the front with a wonderfully large casual dining, kitchen and family room in the back. High ceilings, covered/screened lanai, fresh modern color choices - it's just waiting for new tenants! Convenient to all New Tampa and Wesley Chapel has to offer!