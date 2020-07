Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

GATED COMMUNITY , LIVE OAK, Freshly painted 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/2car garage Townhome in Brentwood Village , Master is on the first level, Master bath was updated 2019, 2 Master Closets, wood Floors in living and dining, 2 bedrooms up, full size washer and dryer in Laundry room, 2 car garage, backs up to conservation, New roof 2018, Resort community enjoy Resort pools, fitness, tennis, and Clubhouse