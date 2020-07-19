All apartments in Pebble Creek
Find more places like 20020 Daytona Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pebble Creek, FL
/
20020 Daytona Way
Last updated May 29 2019 at 7:43 AM

20020 Daytona Way

20020 Daytona Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pebble Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

20020 Daytona Way, Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Immaculate 5 Bedroom / 4 Bath / 3-Car Garage in Live Oak Community. 1-Story open floor plan with high ceilings & stunning kitchen. Split bedroom plan featuring large master suite. Freshly painter interior with new laminate flooring & carpet laid in all bedroom. Move in ready with ample space for entertaining both inside & outside in the spacious fenced backyard. The community offers swimming pool, playground, fitness center tennis courts, clubhouse and more.Kitchen 10x15, Family room 18x30, Living room 13x18, Dining room 9x11, Master 18x15, Bed2 12x12, Bed3 11x13, Bed4 11x12, Bed5 12x11

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20020 Daytona Way have any available units?
20020 Daytona Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pebble Creek, FL.
What amenities does 20020 Daytona Way have?
Some of 20020 Daytona Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20020 Daytona Way currently offering any rent specials?
20020 Daytona Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20020 Daytona Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 20020 Daytona Way is pet friendly.
Does 20020 Daytona Way offer parking?
Yes, 20020 Daytona Way offers parking.
Does 20020 Daytona Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20020 Daytona Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20020 Daytona Way have a pool?
Yes, 20020 Daytona Way has a pool.
Does 20020 Daytona Way have accessible units?
No, 20020 Daytona Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20020 Daytona Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20020 Daytona Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 20020 Daytona Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20020 Daytona Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Links at Pebble Creek
18940 Pebble Links Cir
Pebble Creek, FL 33647

Similar Pages

Pebble Creek 1 BedroomsPebble Creek 2 Bedrooms
Pebble Creek Apartments with GaragesPebble Creek Apartments with Parking
Pebble Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLDade City, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FL
Elfers, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FLSafety Harbor, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg