20020 Daytona Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Immaculate 5 Bedroom / 4 Bath / 3-Car Garage in Live Oak Community. 1-Story open floor plan with high ceilings & stunning kitchen. Split bedroom plan featuring large master suite. Freshly painter interior with new laminate flooring & carpet laid in all bedroom. Move in ready with ample space for entertaining both inside & outside in the spacious fenced backyard. The community offers swimming pool, playground, fitness center tennis courts, clubhouse and more.Kitchen 10x15, Family room 18x30, Living room 13x18, Dining room 9x11, Master 18x15, Bed2 12x12, Bed3 11x13, Bed4 11x12, Bed5 12x11