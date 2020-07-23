All apartments in Pasco County
Pasco County, FL
9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:30 AM

9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE

9815 Nicklaus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9815 Nicklaus Drive, Pasco County, FL 34655

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This charming, meticulously home, has 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus a den with a beautiful Screen Enclosed Pool! The living room centers around a wood burning fireplace and the adjacent den provides a comfortable place to relax. The kitchen is open and bright with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom and a large walk-in closet. Laundry room is inside. Looking for someone that will take care of home like his owner and maintain the beautifully landscaped yard! A rated schools and is located convenient to shopping, the new Trinity Hospital and offers easy access to Tampa and St Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE have any available units?
9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE have?
Some of 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
