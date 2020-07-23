9815 NICKLAUS DRIVE

Amenities

This charming, meticulously home, has 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus a den with a beautiful Screen Enclosed Pool! The living room centers around a wood burning fireplace and the adjacent den provides a comfortable place to relax. The kitchen is open and bright with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom and a large walk-in closet. Laundry room is inside. Looking for someone that will take care of home like his owner and maintain the beautifully landscaped yard! A rated schools and is located convenient to shopping, the new Trinity Hospital and offers easy access to Tampa and St Petersburg.