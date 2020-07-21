All apartments in Pasco County
Pasco County, FL
8423 Sunnydale Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:38 AM

8423 Sunnydale Drive

8423 Sunnydale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8423 Sunnydale Drive, Pasco County, FL 34667
Gulf Coast Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home for rent in Hudson! This home has tile flooring throughout, fresh paint, a new roof and central AC! This home will not be on the market long! Call today to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8423 Sunnydale Drive have any available units?
8423 Sunnydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
Is 8423 Sunnydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8423 Sunnydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8423 Sunnydale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8423 Sunnydale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8423 Sunnydale Drive offer parking?
No, 8423 Sunnydale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8423 Sunnydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8423 Sunnydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8423 Sunnydale Drive have a pool?
No, 8423 Sunnydale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8423 Sunnydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 8423 Sunnydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8423 Sunnydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8423 Sunnydale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8423 Sunnydale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8423 Sunnydale Drive has units with air conditioning.
