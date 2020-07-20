All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated July 3 2019 at 3:05 PM

8240 Fishhawk Avenue

8240 Fishhawk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8240 Fishhawk Avenue, Pasco County, FL 34653

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! If home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8240 Fishhawk Avenue have any available units?
8240 Fishhawk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
Is 8240 Fishhawk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8240 Fishhawk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 Fishhawk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8240 Fishhawk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8240 Fishhawk Avenue offer parking?
No, 8240 Fishhawk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8240 Fishhawk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8240 Fishhawk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 Fishhawk Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8240 Fishhawk Avenue has a pool.
Does 8240 Fishhawk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8240 Fishhawk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8240 Fishhawk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8240 Fishhawk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8240 Fishhawk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8240 Fishhawk Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
