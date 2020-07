Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Spacious 3/2/1 Pool Home In Trinity - Hurry don't delay the Florida Summer Heat is just around the corner! This home features an updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Living/Diniung Room and Bedrooms. Ceramic Tile in living areas and Carpet in the Bedrooms. Enjoy the Privacy of your Fenced Backyard and Screen Enclosed Pool. No need to go to the beach. Minutes from the Restaurants and Shops of the Trinity area. 15 minute drive the the Suncoast Expressway providing a 30 minute drive to Tampa International Airport and the rest that Tampa has to offer. Rent Includes Pool Service so just jump in and enjoy.



No Cats Allowed



