Pasco County, FL
7400 Mako Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

7400 Mako Dr

7400 Mako Drive · (813) 333-2332
Location

7400 Mako Drive, Pasco County, FL 34667

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This stunning single story residence is on a large beautifully landscaped lot. It offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a garage, wide windows providing plenty of natural lighting, a gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space, newer appliances, tile flooring and granite countertops. From the living space to the large backyard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy! Situated in a quiet waterfront neighborhood accessible to all your needs, this family-friendly ready to move-in home is sure to go fast!

Call Johana Gonzalez NOW for more details!!!
(813) 333-2332

Monthly Rent $1200
Pet Fee$300
Administration Fee$75
Application fee $50

Copy and paste the video link:
https://youtu.be/ZwC6ojQMGLk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Mako Dr have any available units?
7400 Mako Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7400 Mako Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Mako Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Mako Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7400 Mako Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7400 Mako Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7400 Mako Dr offers parking.
Does 7400 Mako Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 Mako Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Mako Dr have a pool?
No, 7400 Mako Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7400 Mako Dr have accessible units?
No, 7400 Mako Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Mako Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 Mako Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 Mako Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 Mako Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
