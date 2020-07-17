7400 Mako Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This stunning single story residence is on a large beautifully landscaped lot. It offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a garage, wide windows providing plenty of natural lighting, a gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinet space, newer appliances, tile flooring and granite countertops. From the living space to the large backyard, there is plenty of room for the whole family to enjoy! Situated in a quiet waterfront neighborhood accessible to all your needs, this family-friendly ready to move-in home is sure to go fast!



Monthly Rent $1200

Pet Fee$300

Administration Fee$75

Application fee $50



