Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:44 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE
7251 Exemplar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7251 Exemplar Drive, Pasco County, FL 34655
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice spacious 3 bedroom home in sought after Trinity area. Newer kitchen with stainless appliances. Fenced yard. Rent includes yard maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE have any available units?
7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasco County, FL
.
What amenities does 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE have?
Some of 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasco County
.
Does 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7251 EXEMPLAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
