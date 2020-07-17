7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool bocce court tennis court clubhouse

Well cared for and Freshly Painted 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa with 2 Car Garage located in The Groved Golf & Country Club is available for Rent July 1st. This home offers a large eatin kitchen, large open living room with a large set of sliders that open up to a large screened in lanai. All outside maintenance is take care of for you, lawn mowing, hedge trimming, fertilization, etc. Move in and enjoy all of the amenities of the community. Clubhouse, Restaurant, Community Pool, Tennis, Bocci, Shuffleboard, Social Clubs, Travel Club, Cards, Crafts and much more.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Accpetance.