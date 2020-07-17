All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE

7228 Cleopatra Drive · (610) 999-8687
Location

7228 Cleopatra Drive, Pasco County, FL 34637
Groves

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
bocce court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Well cared for and Freshly Painted 2 Bed/2 Bath Villa with 2 Car Garage located in The Groved Golf & Country Club is available for Rent July 1st. This home offers a large eatin kitchen, large open living room with a large set of sliders that open up to a large screened in lanai. All outside maintenance is take care of for you, lawn mowing, hedge trimming, fertilization, etc. Move in and enjoy all of the amenities of the community. Clubhouse, Restaurant, Community Pool, Tennis, Bocci, Shuffleboard, Social Clubs, Travel Club, Cards, Crafts and much more.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Accpetance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE have any available units?
7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE have?
Some of 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7228 CLEOPATRA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
