Last updated February 3 2020 at 4:39 PM

7100 Jenner Avenue

7100 Jenner Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7100 Jenner Avenue, Pasco County, FL 34655

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 Jenner Avenue have any available units?
7100 Jenner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
Is 7100 Jenner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Jenner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Jenner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 Jenner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7100 Jenner Avenue offer parking?
No, 7100 Jenner Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7100 Jenner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 Jenner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Jenner Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7100 Jenner Avenue has a pool.
Does 7100 Jenner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7100 Jenner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Jenner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 Jenner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7100 Jenner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7100 Jenner Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
