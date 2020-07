Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

A newely remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath 1800 sqft home on over a one acre fenced lot with brand new cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor throughout. Has a walk in closet in the master bedroom and also has a barn and other overhead

coverings.

THIS PROPERTY IS RIGHT NEAR THE NEW MALL TAMPA PREMIUM OUTLETS

-The property is available for Lease purchase



call me at 813-474-7410 if you have any questions



6737 ANGUS VALLEY DR. Wesley chapel, fl 33544



(RLNE4340103)