How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

5722 Biscayne Ct #103

5722 Biscayne Court · No Longer Available
Location

5722 Biscayne Court, Pasco County, FL 34652

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful waterfront condo complex with direct Gulf access and a boat slip! Beautiful view of the inter coastal! Gorgeous, updated and open, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo,with newer wood floors throughout. NO CARPET. Watch the manatees from your windows! Washer & dryer in the unit, garbage disposal, balcony.Assigned parking in garage below the condo, elevator, beautiful sparkling community pool, clubhouse, and boat slip..

**This property is undergoing construction, which means the balcony cannot be used until they are completed, there is no set date for them to be completed as of now.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE4645601)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 have any available units?
5722 Biscayne Ct #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 have?
Some of 5722 Biscayne Ct #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Biscayne Ct #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 is pet friendly.
Does 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 offer parking?
Yes, 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 offers parking.
Does 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 have a pool?
Yes, 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 has a pool.
Does 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 have accessible units?
No, 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5722 Biscayne Ct #103 does not have units with air conditioning.
