5722 Biscayne Ct #103

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL 2/2 WATERFRONT CONDO IN NEW PORT RICHEY! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful waterfront condo complex with direct Gulf access and a boat slip! Beautiful view of the inter coastal! Gorgeous, updated and open, 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo,with newer wood floors throughout. NO CARPET. Watch the manatees from your windows! Washer & dryer in the unit, garbage disposal, balcony.Assigned parking in garage below the condo, elevator, beautiful sparkling community pool, clubhouse, and boat slip..



**This property is undergoing construction, which means the balcony cannot be used until they are completed, there is no set date for them to be completed as of now.**



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $70 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara Zellers with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE4645601)