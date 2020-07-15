All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 5402 Merkin Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
5402 Merkin Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

5402 Merkin Pl

5402 Merkin Place · (727) 505-1961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5402 Merkin Place, Pasco County, FL 34655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2550 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,550

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4/3/3/pool in quiet area / good schools - Property Id: 130985

This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included. This great family home has an open concept floor plan with the indoor kitchen, dining and family room merging seamlessly with the extra large pool patio and full outdoor kitchen when the 9ft patio doors are opened. All stainless appliances are included in the traditional kitchen as well as a built in Alfresco bbq, big green egg ceramic open pit bbq, refrigerator, extra large sink and side burner in the outdoor kitchen. Porcelain, hardwood and laminate floors throughout. The master bedroom is huge and the master bath has two walk in closets with a large garden tub and separate shower. A full pool bath adds extra convenience. With a three car garage, there is no shortage of storage / extra parking. It also backs onto a nature preserve and has sidewalks on both sides of this very quiet, short street which ends in a cul-de-sac making it safe for kids to play.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/130985
Property Id 130985

(RLNE5903631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5402 Merkin Pl have any available units?
5402 Merkin Pl has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5402 Merkin Pl have?
Some of 5402 Merkin Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5402 Merkin Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5402 Merkin Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5402 Merkin Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5402 Merkin Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 5402 Merkin Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5402 Merkin Pl offers parking.
Does 5402 Merkin Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5402 Merkin Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5402 Merkin Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5402 Merkin Pl has a pool.
Does 5402 Merkin Pl have accessible units?
No, 5402 Merkin Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5402 Merkin Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5402 Merkin Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5402 Merkin Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5402 Merkin Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5402 Merkin Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln
Dade City, FL 33525
Miguel Place
8940 Miguel Pl
Port Richey, FL 34668
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity