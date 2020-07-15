5402 Merkin Pl

Amenities

This gorgeous 4/3/3 pool home sits on 1/3 of an acre with a fully fenced back and side yard. Lawn and pool service included. This great family home has an open concept floor plan with the indoor kitchen, dining and family room merging seamlessly with the extra large pool patio and full outdoor kitchen when the 9ft patio doors are opened. All stainless appliances are included in the traditional kitchen as well as a built in Alfresco bbq, big green egg ceramic open pit bbq, refrigerator, extra large sink and side burner in the outdoor kitchen. Porcelain, hardwood and laminate floors throughout. The master bedroom is huge and the master bath has two walk in closets with a large garden tub and separate shower. A full pool bath adds extra convenience. With a three car garage, there is no shortage of storage / extra parking. It also backs onto a nature preserve and has sidewalks on both sides of this very quiet, short street which ends in a cul-de-sac making it safe for kids to play.

