Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave internet access

Spacious condo right near the beach - Property Id: 90517



Feel the breeze in this spacious condo in a nice and quiet beach community. Less than 2 minutes walking distance to all major shopping centers and grocery stores. Enjoy the gulf with less than a 5 minute drive!



-Brand new renovated floors

-Furnished with new furniture

-Ultimate Florida living location



INCLUDES |WiFi, cable, trash removal, water & maintenance.

CONVENIENCE | Easy first floor in & out access

FREE | Beach club membership



Contact Ivar at 727-415-5088

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90517

No Pets Allowed



