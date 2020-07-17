4008 El Merita Court - 1

Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car carport end unit in Villa Del Rio is a charmer! Freshly painted! New laminate wood floors in traffic areas, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash and stainless appliances! New AC! The living/dining area opens onto the large screened patio. The kitchen has stainless refrigerator with icemaker, stainless smooth surface range, stainless built in microwave and dishwasher! Both bedrooms are good sized and have carpet flooring for comfort and noise reduction. The master bedroom has a full bath with tiled shower and large walk in closet. The second bedroom has mirrored closet doors. The main bath is tastefully decorated and has a tub. There is an inside laundry/storage room with washer and dryer (supplied not warrantied). The rent includes the lawn service and use of the community pool. *There is an additional HOA application fee of $50 plus $12/per person and acceptance is required for tenancy.* A small pet may be allowed with $200/pet fee and Landlord approval. This property has a great location near SR 54 and Little Rd, close to shopping, banks, restaurants, public transportation and medical facilities. Please call today for your private showing!