Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

4008 El Merita Court - 1

4008 El Merita Court · (727) 863-1031
Location

4008 El Merita Court, Pasco County, FL 34655

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car carport end unit in Villa Del Rio is a charmer! Freshly painted! New laminate wood floors in traffic areas, new kitchen cabinets, countertops, backsplash and stainless appliances! New AC! The living/dining area opens onto the large screened patio. The kitchen has stainless refrigerator with icemaker, stainless smooth surface range, stainless built in microwave and dishwasher! Both bedrooms are good sized and have carpet flooring for comfort and noise reduction. The master bedroom has a full bath with tiled shower and large walk in closet. The second bedroom has mirrored closet doors. The main bath is tastefully decorated and has a tub. There is an inside laundry/storage room with washer and dryer (supplied not warrantied). The rent includes the lawn service and use of the community pool. *There is an additional HOA application fee of $50 plus $12/per person and acceptance is required for tenancy.* A small pet may be allowed with $200/pet fee and Landlord approval. This property has a great location near SR 54 and Little Rd, close to shopping, banks, restaurants, public transportation and medical facilities. Please call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 El Merita Court - 1 have any available units?
4008 El Merita Court - 1 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4008 El Merita Court - 1 have?
Some of 4008 El Merita Court - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 El Merita Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4008 El Merita Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 El Merita Court - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4008 El Merita Court - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4008 El Merita Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4008 El Merita Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 4008 El Merita Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4008 El Merita Court - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 El Merita Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4008 El Merita Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 4008 El Merita Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4008 El Merita Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 El Merita Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 El Merita Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4008 El Merita Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4008 El Merita Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.
