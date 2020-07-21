All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

3614 Dellefield St

3614 Dellefield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3614 Dellefield Street, Pasco County, FL 34655

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2 Bed/1 Bath Updated Home in Seven Springs! - Fenced Yard! Freshly Painted Throughout the Inside - Living Room Features a Fireplace
Separate Dining Area
Kitchen has NEW Backsplash and Counter tops
No Carpet Throughout the Home
Enclosed Back Porch
Large Fenced-in Back Yard with Shed
One Car Garage with Washer and Dryer Hookups
Widen Driveway for Extra Parking
Pet Friendly- Breed Restrictions Apply
Home is close to shopping restaurants and great schools!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5562582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

