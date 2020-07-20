Rent Calculator
All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 3428 Coats Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
3428 Coats Rd.
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3428 Coats Rd.
3428 Coats Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3428 Coats Road, Pasco County, FL 33541
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom mobile home in a rural setting - Two bedroom 1 bath mobile home includes water and lawn care and garbage.
(RLNE2761896)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3428 Coats Rd. have any available units?
3428 Coats Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasco County, FL
.
Is 3428 Coats Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3428 Coats Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 Coats Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3428 Coats Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasco County
.
Does 3428 Coats Rd. offer parking?
No, 3428 Coats Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 3428 Coats Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 Coats Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 Coats Rd. have a pool?
No, 3428 Coats Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3428 Coats Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3428 Coats Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 Coats Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 Coats Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3428 Coats Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3428 Coats Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
