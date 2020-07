3406 Red Rock Dr

Amenities

GATED IN STAGECOACH VILLAGE COMMUNITY! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. Stagecoach Community offers Pool, Playground, Recreation Building and much more!! GREAT FLOOR PLAN INCLUDES FORMAL LIVING ROOM & FORMAL DINING ROOM. NICE SIZE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR, CLOSET PANTRY AND ALL APPLIANCES TO INCLUDE REFRIGERATOR, RANGE AND DISHWASHER. FAMILY ROOM HAS SLIDING GLASS DOORS THAT LEAD INTO THE SCREENED LANAI WITH EXTRA STORAGE. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH. CONVENIENT INSIDE UTILITY. Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm in business since 1977. NO PETS ALLOWED! HOA PROVIDES WATER SERVICE, TRASH SERVICE, PEST CONTROL AND LAWN SERVICE.