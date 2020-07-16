All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:12 AM

3147 Shady Lily Ln

3147 Shady Lily Lane · (978) 319-8223
Location

3147 Shady Lily Lane, Pasco County, FL 34638

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1827 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
IMPORTANT! TENANT MUST APPLY TO AND BE APPROVED BY THE HOA. HOA REQUIRES 15 DAYS TO PROCESS APPROVAL BEFOR TENANTS CAN MOVE IN. AVAILABLE DATE IS SUBJECT TO HOA APPROVAL!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage in Suncoast Meadows. Community offers: Pool, Playground and Clubhouse. 3 way split bedroom plan, plant shelves, formal dining room, great room. Kitchen has Breakfast Bar, Eat In Space, Closet Pantry and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Nice sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Garden tub & separate shower stall with double sinks in master bathroom. Vaulted ceilings, tile floors, ceiling fans & more! Inside utility room, covered back patio. Located in close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants & major highways. Easy commute to downtown Tampa, St Pete & Clearwater via Suncoast Parkway/Veterans Expressway. Close to Tampa Bay Bike/Walking Trail. Property Managed by a Florida licensed property management firm manages property in business since 1977. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3147 Shady Lily Ln have any available units?
3147 Shady Lily Ln has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3147 Shady Lily Ln have?
Some of 3147 Shady Lily Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3147 Shady Lily Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3147 Shady Lily Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3147 Shady Lily Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3147 Shady Lily Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3147 Shady Lily Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3147 Shady Lily Ln offers parking.
Does 3147 Shady Lily Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3147 Shady Lily Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3147 Shady Lily Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3147 Shady Lily Ln has a pool.
Does 3147 Shady Lily Ln have accessible units?
No, 3147 Shady Lily Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3147 Shady Lily Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3147 Shady Lily Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 3147 Shady Lily Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3147 Shady Lily Ln has units with air conditioning.
