3147 Shady Lily Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool garage

IMPORTANT! TENANT MUST APPLY TO AND BE APPROVED BY THE HOA. HOA REQUIRES 15 DAYS TO PROCESS APPROVAL BEFOR TENANTS CAN MOVE IN. AVAILABLE DATE IS SUBJECT TO HOA APPROVAL!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage in Suncoast Meadows. Community offers: Pool, Playground and Clubhouse. 3 way split bedroom plan, plant shelves, formal dining room, great room. Kitchen has Breakfast Bar, Eat In Space, Closet Pantry and All Appliances to Include Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Nice sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Garden tub & separate shower stall with double sinks in master bathroom. Vaulted ceilings, tile floors, ceiling fans & more! Inside utility room, covered back patio. Located in close proximity to schools, shopping, restaurants & major highways. Easy commute to downtown Tampa, St Pete & Clearwater via Suncoast Parkway/Veterans Expressway. Close to Tampa Bay Bike/Walking Trail. Property Managed by a Florida licensed property management firm manages property in business since 1977. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.