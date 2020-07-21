All apartments in Pasco County
Pasco County, FL
25639 Risen Star Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

25639 Risen Star Drive

25639 Risen Star Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25639 Risen Star Drive, Pasco County, FL 33544

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,559 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE5146540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25639 Risen Star Drive have any available units?
25639 Risen Star Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 25639 Risen Star Drive have?
Some of 25639 Risen Star Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25639 Risen Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25639 Risen Star Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25639 Risen Star Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 25639 Risen Star Drive is pet friendly.
Does 25639 Risen Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25639 Risen Star Drive offers parking.
Does 25639 Risen Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25639 Risen Star Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25639 Risen Star Drive have a pool?
Yes, 25639 Risen Star Drive has a pool.
Does 25639 Risen Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 25639 Risen Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25639 Risen Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25639 Risen Star Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 25639 Risen Star Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25639 Risen Star Drive has units with air conditioning.
