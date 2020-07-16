2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE

Amenities

1-STORY, MAINTENANCE-FREE VILLA built in 2013 - Featuring smart design features. DON'T FORGET TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK-THROUGH. This 1-story, 3-bedroom+den, 2-bath, 2-car-garage villa gives the feel of a single family home with the convenience of maintenance-free living! With its open kitchen/dining/family room areas, this is a great home for entertaining. The kitchen features decorator touches including 42" espresso Fairfield Oak wood cabinets with crown molding, Granite counter with under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances (smooth-top range, microwave/hood, dishwasher), and 18" ceramic floor tiles in living areas and bathrooms. The master suite is complimented by a luxurious bath offering an ample walk-in closet, his & hers vanities and and separate tub/shower. The study is adjacent to a dramatic tray ceiling rotunda. To complete the Florida living feel, an extended 14'x14' screened lanai & Double-pane insulated windows, R-38 attic insulation, and advanced sealing techniques create a better insulated home with low electric bills. Great location with community pool, playground, small lake and sidewalks.