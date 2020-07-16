All apartments in Pasco County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE

2154 Parrot Fish Drive · (727) 403-8449
Location

2154 Parrot Fish Drive, Pasco County, FL 34691

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1876 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
1-STORY, MAINTENANCE-FREE VILLA built in 2013 - Featuring smart design features. DON'T FORGET TO WATCH THE VIDEO WALK-THROUGH. This 1-story, 3-bedroom+den, 2-bath, 2-car-garage villa gives the feel of a single family home with the convenience of maintenance-free living! With its open kitchen/dining/family room areas, this is a great home for entertaining. The kitchen features decorator touches including 42" espresso Fairfield Oak wood cabinets with crown molding, Granite counter with under-mount sink, stainless steel appliances (smooth-top range, microwave/hood, dishwasher), and 18" ceramic floor tiles in living areas and bathrooms. The master suite is complimented by a luxurious bath offering an ample walk-in closet, his & hers vanities and and separate tub/shower. The study is adjacent to a dramatic tray ceiling rotunda. To complete the Florida living feel, an extended 14'x14' screened lanai & Double-pane insulated windows, R-38 attic insulation, and advanced sealing techniques create a better insulated home with low electric bills. Great location with community pool, playground, small lake and sidewalks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE have any available units?
2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE have?
Some of 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154 PARROT FISH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
