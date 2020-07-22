Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:29 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE
18911 Sunterra Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
18911 Sunterra Drive, Pasco County, FL 34638
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOVELY SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN TIERRA DEL SOL SUBDIVISION. 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS, ALSO OFFERS SPACIOUS LOFT AREA UPSTAIRS. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. New flooring! MOVE IN READY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE have any available units?
18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasco County, FL
.
What amenities does 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE have?
Some of 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasco County
.
Does 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18911 SUNTERRA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Dunedin, FL
Four Corners, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Elfers, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
Cheval, FL
Lutz, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Dade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FL
Jasmine Estates, FL
Hudson, FL
Bayonet Point, FL
Odessa, FL
Trinity, FL
Holiday, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Port Richey, FL
New Port Richey East, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg